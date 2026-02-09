Sports
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Make us preferred on Google
Sports

Lindsey Vonn injury update: Skier undergoes surgery after tragic crash

Legendary American skier Lindsey Vonn underwent surgery to stabilize a leg fracture

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Lindsey Vonn injury update: Skier undergoes surgery after tragic crash
Lindsey Vonn injury update: Skier undergoes surgery after tragic crash

American skier Lindsey Vonn has undergone surgery on a left-leg fracture after crashing hard in the Winter Olympics downhill event.

Vonn, who had been trying to claim her fourth Olympic medal, crashed badly near the top of the course after going too wide on a turn and hitting a gate at high speed.

The collision caused her to lose her balance and spin around in the air.

This comes just nine days after the 41-year-old skier tore her left ACL in the final World Cup race.

The hospital issued a statement which said she had undergone "orthopedic surgery to stabilize the fracture she sustained in her left leg," the same leg with the torn ACL.

Earlier, a statement from the United States ski team said Vonn had "sustained an injury" but was in a "stable condition".

Despite the injury, she successfully completed two training runs on the iconic Olimpia delle Tofane course in Cortina earlier.

After Vonn's injury, American skier said, "She deserved a better ending than that so I'm heartbroken for her. I hope to see her and just support her. I know she's in good hands right now. [I'm] anxiously waiting to see her."

Breezy Johnson, on the other hand won the race to claim gold on Sunday while Germany’s Emma Aicher took the silver medal and Italy’s home ‌favourite Sofia Goggia earned bronze.

Cristiano Ronaldo's 'superstar status' questioned amid Al-Nassr tensions
Cristiano Ronaldo's 'superstar status' questioned amid Al-Nassr tensions
Super Bowl 2026: Bad Bunny expected to break halftime viewership record
Super Bowl 2026: Bad Bunny expected to break halftime viewership record
Epic Games refuses online claim about Jeffery Epstein and Fortnite
Epic Games refuses online claim about Jeffery Epstein and Fortnite
Lindsey Vonn crashes in winter Olympics downhill run
Lindsey Vonn crashes in winter Olympics downhill run
Winter Olympics 2026: Su Yiming earns China's first medal at Milan-Cortina
Winter Olympics 2026: Su Yiming earns China's first medal at Milan-Cortina
Falcons' James Pearce Jr. arrested after domestic dispute with WNBA star
Falcons' James Pearce Jr. arrested after domestic dispute with WNBA star
Emma Raducanu reveals reason behind first final defeat since 2021 US Open
Emma Raducanu reveals reason behind first final defeat since 2021 US Open
Super Bowl 2026: Start time, where to watch, and all you need to know
Super Bowl 2026: Start time, where to watch, and all you need to know
Terrance Gore, MLB speedster dies at 34
Terrance Gore, MLB speedster dies at 34
Cole Palmer makes history with remarkable record
Cole Palmer makes history with remarkable record
Emma Raducanu suffers heavy defeat to Sorana Cirstea in Transylvania Open final
Emma Raducanu suffers heavy defeat to Sorana Cirstea in Transylvania Open final
Kyle Walker and Anne Kilner to welcome baby no. 5 following intense fued
Kyle Walker and Anne Kilner to welcome baby no. 5 following intense fued

Popular News

Lindsey Vonn injury update: Skier undergoes surgery after tragic crash

Lindsey Vonn injury update: Skier undergoes surgery after tragic crash
an hour ago
Prince William to show 'no mercy' to Andrew in his future monarchy

Prince William to show 'no mercy' to Andrew in his future monarchy
3 hours ago
'Border 2' crosses INR 400 crore globally in two weeks

'Border 2' crosses INR 400 crore globally in two weeks
3 hours ago