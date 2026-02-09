Lindsey Vonn injury update: Skier undergoes surgery after tragic crash

American skier Lindsey Vonn has undergone surgery on a left-leg fracture after crashing hard in the Winter Olympics downhill event.
Vonn, who had been trying to claim her fourth Olympic medal, crashed badly near the top of the course after going too wide on a turn and hitting a gate at high speed.
The collision caused her to lose her balance and spin around in the air.
This comes just nine days after the 41-year-old skier tore her left ACL in the final World Cup race.
The hospital issued a statement which said she had undergone "orthopedic surgery to stabilize the fracture she sustained in her left leg," the same leg with the torn ACL.
Earlier, a statement from the United States ski team said Vonn had "sustained an injury" but was in a "stable condition".
Despite the injury, she successfully completed two training runs on the iconic Olimpia delle Tofane course in Cortina earlier.
After Vonn's injury, American skier said, "She deserved a better ending than that so I'm heartbroken for her. I hope to see her and just support her. I know she's in good hands right now. [I'm] anxiously waiting to see her."
Breezy Johnson, on the other hand won the race to claim gold on Sunday while Germany’s Emma Aicher took the silver medal and Italy’s home favourite Sofia Goggia earned bronze.