Carly Waddell rushed to hospital, says 'My white blood cell count was extremely high Zainab Nasir | June 22, 2021

Carly Waddell opened up on the reason behind her sudden hospital visit to the emergency last week.



She explained the severe intestinal cramps she went through which aggravated as she boarded the plane on June 14.

Taking to her Instagram, Carly made a video stating, "When I say really bad, they were what I would compare to contractions.They were unbelievably bad."

She continued, "It kept hitting and kept hitting, and I couldn’t breathe anymore. Then I got super, super hot and super, super nauseous, and I stopped being able to see, stopped being able to hear."

Carly completely passed out, was escorted from the plane and transferred to a hospital.

Waddell was dehydrated, "I could not stop throwing up. I probably threw up 20 times.”

The nurses and doctors “said it was probably a virus or bacteria that just got me and got me really good.”

"In conclusion, I don’t know what’s going on. Nobody actually knows."

Her ex-husband Evan Bass asked for prayers for Waddell’s swift recovery. The couple got married in 2017 after getting engaged on the sets of season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise.