Home > Hollywood Michelle Pfeiffer reveals daughter Claudia strengthened her marriage, shares rare photo Mushtaq Subhani | June 22, 2021 Share Next Story >>>





Michelle Pfeiffer shared a sneak peek into her family dynamics as she posted a picture with daughter Claudia, who is now 28.

Michelle is married to David E. Kelley and together they share a daughter and a son.

Giving an insight into Michelle’s daughter Claudia Rose, it was claimed that she was adopted by the couple only two months into their marriage, when Claudia was a newborn.

In a recent and rare picture, Michelle and Claudia were seen together. Pfeiffer was clad in a multi coloured floral top whereas Claudia wore a bright red. Pfeiffer has been quite private and was seen to share her family pictures rarely.

The French Exit star penned a cute caption to the picture with a red heart emoji, "Out on the town with my girl.’’

Michelle’s fellow stars showered the family with love in the comments section.

The Grey’s Anatomy actress Jessica Capshaw commented, “Beautiful inside and out. Have Have so much fuuuuuun!!!"

Selma Blair said, "Perfection.”

Michelle’s sister-in-law, Rona Pfeiffer, a jewelry designer showered the post with various emoticons.

In an interview with Good Housekeeping, the 63-year-old Oscar-nominated actress said, "When [Claudia] came, [Kelley] and I had only been together for about two months. We had this child with us right away, and most people don't have that. But I really got to see him in a situation that certainly would separate the boys from the men."

She added, “In a strange way, it took the pressure off us, as a couple.We had something else to focus on. It was sort of perfectly timed. I mean, it's a real testament to the kind of person he is, but also to the fact that sometimes the traditional way of doing things isn't always the best way."