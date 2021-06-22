Home > Hollywood Priyanka Chopra teaches fans appropriate way to celebrate National Selfie Day Eesha Iftikhar | June 22, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Global star Priyanka Chopra took it upon herself to guide millions of her followers on how to take selfies in the “appropriate way.” There has been no doubt that Bollywood diva’s selfie game has always been on point, but now Priyanka is determined to make her fans learn too.

On National Selfie Day, which is celebrated in the United States, the Quantico actress took to her official IG handle and posted a picture of herself to mark the occasion. Priyanka posted a selfie in a blue and white top, paired with sunglasses to perfect her look. Her makeup is light with nude shades as she basks in the sunlight. She wrote with the picture, "The only appropriate way to celebrate #NationalSelfieDay.”





It seems like Priyanka is having a fun time with her front camera these days because, on Monday, she played around with the viral Disney filters on Instagram and posed a question for the fans asking if she is a "good girl" or a "bad girl".

On the work front, Priyanka was recently appointed as one of the brand ambassadors for Victoria’s Secret. She has also been spending months away from home and her husband Nick Jonas because of the shoot of her upcoming movie Citadelin London.