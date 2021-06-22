Home > Entertainment Nawal Saeed relates a hilarious, horror incident from childhood Zainab Nasir | June 22, 2021 Share Next Story >>>





Nawal Saeed related a quirky, horror incident from her childhood days, in an interview with Nida Yasir.

Nawal is a versatile actress of Pakistani showbiz industry, who gained fame within a few years.

She is a hardworking actress. Her dedication is showcased in her epic performance in supporting roles.

In an interview in Good Morning Pakistan, Nawal said, “There was an event in our family, so I was wearing ‘Kajal’ in my eyes. I came back and slept the way I was, I didn’t remove my makeup.”

Nawal went on, “My aunt was sleeping next to me, suddenly I woke up and started talking as I have a habit of talking while sleeping. My aunt got so scared because the ‘Kajal’ was spread all over my eyes and I was looking horrible. She got so scared that she never slept with me again after this incident.”

She began her career in 2017, starting with commercials and then ventured slowly into acting.

Nawal made her acting debut with drama serial Aik larki Aam si.