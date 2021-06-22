Home > Hollywood Ariana Grande kicks off album by dropping live POV video Zainab Nasir | June 22, 2021 Share Next Story >>>





Singer Ariana Grande will be treating fans with her live performance videos from her 2020 album named Positions.



Ariana gained massive success at the Billboard charts. She is all prepared to release live performance videos partnered by Vevo.

The video from POV was a blockbuster. Ariana was seen clad in style, standing among the lush green grass and wildflowers. Her voice and beauty captivated her fans.

Grande’s album Positions was released last year, in October. The music video series will also feature Grande’s other songs, like Sweetener in 2018, and Thank U in 2019.

The singer had not been performing live since a long time due to the pandemic.

Grande is married to her boyfriend Dalton Gomez, after which she gave her first stage performance in iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021, singing along with the band Weeknd.