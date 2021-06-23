Home > Entertainment Naimal Khawar Khan celebrates Hamza Ali Abbasis birthday with emotional video montage: Watch here Eleen Bukhari | June 23, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Naimal Khawar Khan is celebrating Hamza Ali Abbasi's birthday with the most adorable video montage.

The mother-of-one took to her Instagram on Wednesday and cherished her husband on behalf of their one-year-old son Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi.

"Happy birthday to the best baba in the world! Thank you for all the love and care you shower on me & my mama. We love you to the moon and back.

Love, gogo," she captioned alongside the clip.

In the video, fans could take a glimpse of precious moments between the father-son duo. From guitar lessons to Hamza holding Mustafa's hand, the emotional snippets won the hearts of millions.

Take a look:







