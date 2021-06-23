Home > Entertainment Osman Khalid Butt schools PM Khan for his statement on womens dressing Eesha Iftikhar | June 23, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

After Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement regarding women’s clothing contributing towards rising cases of sexual assault in the country went viral, many celebrities came forwards to slam the PM for his damaging statements.

One of these actors is Osman Khalid Butt.

The Diyar-e-Dil actor took to his Twitter to pour his heart out about how he felt about the whole ordeal. In one of the tweets, he reacted to the part about women’s garments and said it is important that we dissect toxic masculinity correctly and understand where the issue lies.

“’Is it [a woman wearing very few clothes] really going to provoke acts of sexual violence?’ ‘It depends which society you live in!’ If that isn’t a damning indictment of our society I don’t know what is,” he tweeted.

Osman further responded to the part where PM Khan called men robots and tweeted, “Of course men aren't robots. Yes, there is desire, temptation, attraction.”

He further added that the core reason for these incidents is not men’s desire but the unequal power dynamics in the society and a “lack of empathy.”

“It diminishes a woman - or a man, or a child - to a sexual object. It is dehumanizing,” he added.

The actor further posed a question and asked that if it was ever about clothing then why “Children are sexually assaulted here. Corpses are defiled. Women in burqas, women in appropriate clothing are abused.” He endorsed stricter laws that will ultimately make the assaulter scared, not the victim.



