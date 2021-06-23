Home > Entertainment Johny Lever praises Simi Raheels work Sakina Mehdi | June 23, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Johny Lever praises Simi Raheel’s work

Veteran Pakistani actress Simi Raheel took to Instagram and posted two screenshots of her video call with Bollywood actor Johny Lever.

Raheel couldn’t stop gushing over how great she felt after getting appreciated for her work by Lever.

The actor wrote, “When an Indian film legend calls you to tell you they loved a character you played, it’s a wow omg moment!”





She added, “Johny Lever, who I am a fan of spoke about his love for my work and it was a huge moment for me! Thank you, Johny Lever. You are a fine actor and I am a huge fan.”