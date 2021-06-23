Home > Entertainment Hira Mani tells Pakistanis to be thankful for house help Sakina Mehdi | June 23, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Hira Mani tells Pakistanis to be thankful for house help

Pakistani actress took to Instagram and shared a video with her fans in which she can be seen filling her car’s tank and she also praised women in the US for doing all their work without any house help.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho actor said, “Something I appreciate very much is that women here do all of their work on their own. We live in a very fortunate country where we have a Tasneem or a Nazeera baji, who we can call out to if we need anything. And when you’re at a gas station, there are so many people present to help you fill up your car’s tank.”





Manu also wrote a caption alongside that read as, “Apna khana khud garam karo (heat up your own food).”

The actor is currently in US for vacation.