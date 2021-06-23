Home > Hollywood Selena Gomez opens up on past relationships: ‘never really felt equal Sakina Mehdi | June 23, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Selena Gomez opens up on past relationships: ‘never really felt equal’

Selena Gomez sat down for an interview with Vogue Australia and reflected on her past relationships which she believes were cursed.

The singer revealed the story behind title of her 2020 album and Rare beauty line. She said, “I think most of my experiences in relationships have been cursed. I've been way too young to be exposed to certain things when I was in relationships.”



The 28-year-old shared, “I guess I needed to find what was that word for me, because I felt so less than in past relationships, and never really felt equal. And so that word to me - when I first heard it [used in the single Rare] with Nolan [Lambroza], one of the writers, I just said this is what I want to feel about myself.”

She added, “So it wasn't even necessarily like: 'Oh, I feel that way, let me sing it.' It was almost like: 'Actually, I need to feel that way about myself.'"