Ramsha Khan gushes over birthday wishes: 'So much love! Zainab Nasir | June 23, 2021





Ramsha Khan gushes over birthday wishes: ‘So much love!’

Ramsha Khan recently exchanged loving messages with her friends and family members as they wished her on her birthday.



Ramsha is a renowned actress of Pakistani showbiz industry who worked as a VJ on TV. She has been in the industry since 2016 and has made quite a mark as a model.

Taking to Instagram, Ramsha penned a thank you note for her friends and family on Instagram Stories and it read, “Didn’t expect them to surprise me tonight. I was literally in my jammies. I love each one of you so much! Thank you for the birthday surprise and for being there with me through everything since the start.”

Ramsha further added, “And to ALL my fans for all the vms and collages. So much love, and appreciation..I don’t even know how to thank you guys. Thank you for sticking with me for all these years. I love you guysss!”

Her artistic background and style has captivated the audience. She rose to fame after essaying the character of Mariam, in drama serial Kaisa Hai Naseeba.



Ramsha made her acting debut in a drama- film Thora Jee le where she essayed the role of Misha, a businesswoman who valued time and shouldered her responsibilities.