Elizabeth Olsen reminisces over embarrassing ‘Game of Thrones’ audition experience: ‘It was awful’

Actress Elizabeth Olsen recently reminisced over her horrible audition experience in Game of Thrones.

In an interview with a Hollywood Reporter, Elizabeth said, "I auditioned for, like, the assistant to the casting director in a small room in New York with just a camera on me and them reading the script. I was doing the Khaleesi speech when she comes out of the fire. It was awful. I didn’t get a callback."

For those unversed, after gaining immense acclaim from her recent Marvel Film, Olsen is set to return as Wanda Maximoff in the upcoming Marvel film titledDoctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness.