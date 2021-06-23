Home > Hollywood Scarlett Johnson weighs in on ‘Black Widow role Zainab Nasir | June 23, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Scarlett Johnson weighs in on ‘Black Widow’ role

Scarlett Johnson recently opened up about her upcoming film Black Widow and detailed her role in it.



Scarlett got candid about it all onThe Tonight Show and was quoted telling the host, “Yes, you get – you finally get to know what happens in Budapest.”

“I’m nervous about it, it’s like a nervous excitement but I have been – you know, we’ve been sitting on this film for over a year, and it’s been ten years in the making.”

“I’m super proud of it. People seem to really be responding well to it, which is fantastic. It really is a great movie to see in the theatre because it’s super cinematic, explosive, loud, fun.”

For those unversed, the events of Budapest were first mentioned in the 2012 Avengers movie where Hawkeye said that the situation they were in resembled, “just like Budapest all over again.” At the time black widow responded by saying, “You and I remember Budapest very differently.”