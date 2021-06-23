Home > Hollywood Jennifer Aniston sheds light on finding solace: ‘Im in a really peaceful place Zainab Nasir | June 23, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Jennifer Aniston sheds light on finding solace: ‘I’m in a really peaceful place’

Jennifer Aniston recently opened up on the peaceful nature of her current state of mind, life, and even family dynamics.

In a conversation with People magazine, Jennifer stated, “I’m in a really peaceful place. I have a job that I love, I have people in my life who are everything to me, and I have beautiful dogs. I’m just a very fortunate and blessed human being.”

“I’ve really gotten a lot out of therapy. Just being a public person, there’s a lot of amazing things that come with that. But there’s also a lot of tough stuff, because we’re only human, and we tend to walk around with bulls-eyes on our heads.”

The Friends alum revealed, “Sometimes you can’t help family members or people sending stuff over going, ‘What is this? You’re having a baby? Are you getting married?’ It’s like, ‘Oh, good gosh, when and how many years will it take for you to ignore that silliness?’”

Jennifer even carries out her religious practices regularly and admitted, “For me, I meditate every day – and sitting quietly, writing. That’s enough. And any kind of yoga practice is my meditation.”

“I just have faith in a bigger picture, I guess. And I believe in humanity, even though there’s so much to discourage us from believing in it – but I do.”