Eleen Bukhari | June 24, 2021

Celebrities react to Johar Town blast: See Photos

Celebrities across the country are extending their condolences after devastating blast in Johar Town, Lahore.

On Wednesday, an explosion area caused at least 3 dead and 23 people injured, as per the police sources.



Turning to their Twitters, celebrities including Hania Aamir, Farhan Saeed and Ali Rehman Khan sent prayers for the victims and survivors of the blast.

"Thoughts and prayers with the victims and survivors of the #JoharTownBlast," wrote Hania Aamir on Wednesday.



Actor Ali Rehman Khan also took to the micro-blogging site and prayed for the strength to the injured.

"My prayers go out to those affected by today’s blast in #JoharTown. May Allah give shiffa and strength to the injured and grant Jannah to those who have succumbed to their injuries. Ameen," he wrote.



"Prayers for everyone who is injured in #JoharTown blast.May Allah keep all of us safe.When Pakistan takes a strong stance and prioritizes its interests, this happens!May Allah be with Pakistans armed forces and ImranKhanPT," wrote singer Farhan Saeed.

The nature of the blast is yet to be identified. Spectators however claim that an unidentified motor vehicle has caused the explosion.

