Home > Entertainment Saboor Aly reacts to constant comparisons with sister Sajal Zainab Nasir | June 24, 2021 Share Next Story >>>





Saboor Aly revealed that she was always compared to her sister Sajal Aly, when it came to work or style.



Actress Sajal Aly received immense appreciation for her versatile performance and flawless beauty, whereas sister Saboor, in the eyes of fans, almost always fell short on these qualities and the attention.

In an interview with BBC, Saboor revealed, “When there is a comparison in work, things get weird at that time. People start comparing and make it a competition. They start commenting on Insta that she is more pretty or you are more beautiful. They start comparing our work. We both have our own identities.”

Saboor also detailed that whenever the two sisters were together they did not discuss work, nor did they interfere in each other’s work life.

Lately, Saboor Aly was featured in drama Fitrat, in which she played a negative character for which she was criticised.

In her personal life, Saboor recently was engaged to actor Ali Ansari.

Sajal Aly, was seen in the drama serial Aangan, and also sang the theme song of drama O Rangreza.

She married the sensation of the Pakistani drama industry, Ahad Raza Mir.