Home > Entertainment With her alluring smile, Hania Amirs ‘rise & shine post wins hearts on Internet Bakhtawar Ahmed | June 25, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

With her alluring smile, Hania Amir’s ‘rise & shine’ post wins hearts on Internet

The Pakistani showbiz industry’s most adored celebrity, actress and model Hania Amir has proven to be the most positive-nature person as she never stops spreading joy and positivity with her adorable smile and her happy-go-lucky positve vibe.

The starlet, who has been the target of online bullying and trolling from haters over the time for her social media presence, never misses out any opportunity to treat her millions of fans with positive messages and her stunning looks, with million-watt beauty.

The Ishqiya famed actress is loved by millions of people and has received immense appreciation and fame within a short span of time for her stunning acting skills in several hit projects.

Recently the dimple girl took to Instagram and left fans dropping jaws with her elegant look. Smiling to her fullest, Aamir shared a short video clip on her Instagram with the caption, “rise & shine”





In another post, the Anaa actress could be seen siting on the floor in a monochrome picture. She captioned the shot as, “to whoever needs to hear this.. one day at a time. You got this.”

Aamir also posted her latest look for the season. “Loving the Kashmiri naqshkari with soft pastel embroidery on this yellow outfit” she captioned the post

In the pictures, she diva can be seen wearing a beautiful yellow dress with golden embroidery. Donning the simplicity with perfection, she completed her look with a colorful dupatta and antique jhumkas, with minimal makeup look.

Take a look.



