Home > Entertainment Arjumand Rahim praises Salman Khans hospitality on trip to India Web Desk | June 25, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Arjumand Rahim praises Salman Khan's hospitality on trip to India

Actor Arjumand Rahim is shedding light on her famous trip to India back in the days.

Speaking on a recent interview, the star revealed she developed an amicable bond with Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan and Jackie Shroff.

"I went to India for a dance course and after that did an acting course because I wanted to understand more about acting. I was about to come back to Pakistan but I really wanted to live in India for a while that became another reason for staying in India for 6 more months," revealed Arjumand.



The Suno Chanda 2 actor also revealed that she once sat down for dinner with Salman Khan and his girlfriend of the time, Katrina Kaif.

"I once had dinner at Salman Khan’s place and he was very hospitable. I was not a fan of Salman Khan but he won my heart. He was very kind, very warm and gave so much respect, and insisted to have dinner. Katrina Kaif was also there because they were dating at that time," shared Arjumand.

