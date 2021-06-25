Home > Entertainment Sanam Saeed raises questions on Shireen Mazaris silence on PM Imrans rape remarks Bakhtawar Ahmed | June 25, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Sanam Saeed raises questions on Shireen Mazari’s silence on PM Imran’s rape remarks

Acclaimed Pakistani TV and film actress Sanam Saeed is the latest celebrity on the list, who has turned to social media to express her anger and condemn the ‘victim blaming’ remarks made by Prime Minister Imran Khan while addressing the alarming rise in rape cases in the country.

Condemning his remarks, the Cake starlet has questioned the Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari’s silence on PM’s statement about men having ‘an impact’ as a result of women’s short dresses.

Taking part in a discussion on social media after the PM’s interview, Saeed asked Mazari to compile a list for the PM that mentions incidents of daily abuse of men, women and children.

In a recent Twitter post, the Mah-e-Meer actress wrote, "Dear Shireen Mazari, please draw up a list for Imran Khan, of men, women and children raped everyday regardless of how they were dressed so that these outrageous and problematic statements are never made again."

Saeed is not the only artist to call out Imran Khan for his statement but before her actors including, Ushna Shah, Saheefa Jabbar Khattak, Osman Khalid Butt and people across the country have spoken up to condemn what he said.

Speaking in an interview for an American TV, Prime Minister Imran Khan, while talking about the incidents of obscenity and sexual abuse in the country, said that men are not robots, and that their emotions are inflamed by women’s provocative dressing.

His controversial statement went viral on the internet and left the social networking platforms with divided opinions.