Look at Sajal. I want you to be successful like her: Saboor Aly reveals her mothers comments

'Look at Sajal. I want you to be successful like her': Saboor Aly reveals her mother's comments

Saboor Aly is spilling the beans on how she entered showbiz.

Speaking to BBC Urdu in a recent interview, Saboor touched on her mother's support throughout the process.

The Fitrat famed star shared that she never wanted to become an actor.

"I didn’t want to do it, and I don’t feel good saying because of my success. There’s a lot of hard work behind that success. I have come to this point because of my hard work," revealed Saboor.

She further added, "I wanted to be an aeronautical engineer, but that couldn’t happen. My mother supported me a lot. When she’d see how well my sister was doing, she’d say, ‘Bhoora, this isn’t done. Look at Sajal. I want you to be successful like her also.’ So, she supported me a lot in everything, and if she hadn’t I wouldn’t be where I am today."