Bakhtawar Ahmed | June 25, 2021

Mahira Khan spotted spending quality time with beau Salim Karim in Nathia Gali

Leading Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan is undoubtedly amongst the biggest celebrities of the country. The Raees diva, who holds huge popularity across the globe, has been very private about her personal life behind the glamorous screen.

Currently, the Superstar actress has been spotted vacationing in Nathia Gali with her beau, Salim Karim and other friends. The two were joined by a group of pals including Bulbulay famed actress Ayesha Omar.

The Karachi Se Lahore actress shared her recent pictures from her trip to Northern areas of Pakistan on her Instagram handle.

She also posted that she is traveling with a group of seven people. Her recent pictures are evident proof that the Humsafar diva and businessman Salim Karim are also enjoying time with the adventurous clan.

Omar has posted the pictures with Khan from her trip. In one group photo Khan and Salim can be seen together.

Previously, when a confirmed announcement was made that the Bin Roye starlet is dating businessman Salim Karim, the news took the internet by storm.