Adnan Siddiqui pens emotional note for Nadia Jamil on being cancer free Bakhtawar Ahmed | June 25, 2021

Adnan Siddiqui pens emotional note for Nadia Jamil on being cancer free

Acclaimed Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui turned to his Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note for his fellow actor and good friend Nadia Jamil on being cancer free.

The Meray Humdum Meray Dost famed actor congratulated his co-star for winning the toughest battle of her life. In an Instagram post, Siddiqui, along with a long note, he also shared some memorable, old pictures with the actress.

“Nadia Jamil so proud of you, my friend. You fought like a warrior, taking everything head on,” wrote Siddiqui.





“And the results are for everyone to see! It was your indomitable spirit that conquered the evil of cancer. It’s a tough battle, one that exhausts you physically, mentally and emotionally but you ain’t the one to be cowed down,” he added.

“I didn’t have a shred of doubt that you’d come out with flying colours. Words fail me to tell you how relieved and happy I am to know that you are cancer-free now,” he wrote. “May Allah grant you good health always! Ameen,” prayed the Maat actor.

Siddiqui and Jamil were last seen together on screen in telefilm Behadd.

The Damsa famed actress shared heart-touching Instagram post, in which she announced that she is now ‘cancer free.’ Jamil has been documenting her journey of fighting with cancer with her fans and followers on social media.







