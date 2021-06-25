Home > Bollywood Kareena Kapoor sends love to her ‘second mother sister Karisma on her 47th birthday Bakhtawar Ahmed | June 25, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Kareena Kapoor sends love to her ‘second mother’ sister Karisma on her 47th birthday

Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor-Khan showered her love in a heartfelt birthday post to the most precious woman in her life, her sister and actress Karisma Kapoor, who turns a year older today.

The Bollywood diva, who ruled the industry in 90s with back to back superhit blockbuster films, is celebrating her 47th birthday today, on June 25.

On the occasion, while Karisma received tons of happy wishes and love all over the world, she received the most adorable and sweetest wish from her baby sister Kareena.

Taking to Instagram, the Good Newwz actress shared a video montage based on the Kapoor sisters’ adorable childhood photographs, including the recent glam ones and wished Karisma, who is fondly called Lolo, a happy birthday.

Sharing the sweet moments with her sister, Bebo revealed that Karisma has been more than a sister in her life and called her ‘second mother.’





Kareena wrote, “Happy Birthday to the bravest, strongest, and the most precious woman I know... my sister, my best friend, my second mother and the centre of our family.”

“Chinese food tastes even better when we eat it together. I love you like no one else... I also do wonder sometimes who the older sister is but that is the best part of having one... My lolo. #MyLoloIsTheBestest #HappyBirthdayLolo.”

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media. In her Instagram Stories, Kareena dropped some stunning and glamorous clicks of celebrating Karisma’s birthday with their friends and family.

