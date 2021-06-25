Home > Entertainment Shah Rukh Khan celebrates 29 years in film industry Sakina Mehdi | June 25, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates 29 years in film industry

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has completed 29 years in Bollywood. On Friday, he took to Twitter to thank all his fans for their immense love.

SRK tweeted, “Been working. Just saw the ’overwhelmed ness’ of the lov of nearly 30 yrs u r showering on me here. Realised it’s more than half my life in the service of hoping to entertain u all [sic].”

He added, “Will take out time tomorrow & share some love back personally. Thx needed to feel loved.”

In the year 1992, Khan began his journey in showbiz with debut film titled Deewana which soon became super hit. Since then the actor has been winning hearts of fans all over the world.