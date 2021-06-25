Home > Entertainment Jahangir Khan names actor whom he would prefer in his biopic Sakina Mehdi | June 25, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Jahangir Khan names actor whom he would prefer in his biopic

Former world Squash champion Jahangir Khan appeared on a talk show and revealed that he would like actor Humayun Saeed to play the lead role in his biopic.

The host asked Khan about his favorite artist in showbiz industry, to which he responded by saying that he likes Jamshed Ansari, Shehnaz Sheikh, Nasir Sahab and Abid Ali.

Jahangir named Humayun Saeed when the host asked whom would he would like to play him in his biopic.

Khan further talked about significance of biopics, he said, “It [biopics] are very important for inspiration and I think they are very important for our children. We have many sports legends so I think biopics should even be made for their learning.”