Affan Waheed in two minds on working with Dur-e-Fishan: 'We bonded over time Zainab Nasir | June 25, 2021

Affan Waheed revealed that he changed his initial stance of not working with actress Dur-e-Fishan in the upcoming drama serial.



Drama serial Pardes featured the onscreen couple, Affan Waheed and Dur-e-Fishan in lead roles.

In an exclusive chat with Hassan Choudhry in show Something Haute, the actors detailed their respective roles and how they became friends over time.

Dur-e-Fishan said, “Initially, Affan wasn’t sure of working with me. He told the production house as well that he don’t want to work with me and then he came on the first day after our first scene and told me that this was his first thought.”

She quoted, “But from the very next day we were cordial and had a great time working together. The fear of working with a newcomer is quite understandable because it such a big project, so it is natural to speculate if you’ll be able to work with a new person.”

The characters are representing the second generation in the story. “The story will be more about Aiman dealing with her childhood traumas that shaped her.”

Affan Waheed is a graduate from National college of Arts (NCA), Lahore, and then made his transition from painting to acting. He is also a poet, and writes poetry in Urdu.

On the other hand, Dur-e-Fishan is not only an actor but a lawyer as well, who graduated from the University of London.