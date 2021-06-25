Home > Entertainment I didnt know if I could help Kaavan: Cher Sakina Mehdi | June 25, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

During appearance on Just for Variety podcast, Cher opened up about how she freed ‘World’s loneliest elephant’ Kaavan from a zoo in Islamabad.

The singer shared, “Very rarely do I help people on Twitter because I can’t help them all. But it was them, and they wanted it so badly. I kept saying, ‘I’m just an entertainer. What did they expect me to do’?”

However, Cher reached out to Mark Crowne and found animal rescue group called Free the Wild. She also sang My Way for the elephant because veterinarian Dr Amir Khalil told her it was animal’s favorite.

Cher recalled, “It was terrible because Dr Amir is terrible [at singing] and I hadn’t been singing since COVID. He gets me off-key, and I thought, ‘Cher, you’re either doing this for this animal or doing it to be cool.’ So I guess the cool didn’t win.”

Cher and her partner Crowne together rescued the 36-year-old Kaavan who was kept in chains in Islamabad’s zoo.