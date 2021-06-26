Home > Entertainment ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat OST crosses 100 million views on YouTube Web Desk | June 26, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’ OST crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Geo Entertainment’s drama serial Khuda Aur Mohabbat soundtrack has made history again as its title track has crossed 100 million views on YouTube, becoming the first-ever Pakistani of original soundtrack (OST) to reach the mark.

Producers Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi’s drama serial Khuda Aur Mohabbat’s OST, which is sung by legendary Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and newcomer artist Nish Asher, was premiered on January 29, 2021.

The drama serial Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3, with its stellar cast and outstanding performances has been creating a great buzz amongst the viewers ever since season 3 started. The release of the OST of the superhit series has been a mega success and it has become the most watched song ever in Pakistan’s music history for reaching the 100 million views within four months of its release.

The heart-wrenching lyrics penned by Qamar Nashad and heartwarming composition by Naveed Naushad of the song has enchanted the audience in a way they will never forget. This is the first time a drama serial’s OST has crossed a hundred million views on the streaming site and has thus set a new record on digital and electronic media.

The drama serial has also smashed several YouTube records and become the first Pakistani drama to cross 60 million views on just its first episode.

Pakistani stars Feroze Khan and Iqra Aziz essay the leading roles in the drama serial.

Apart from this, Javed Sheikh, Usman Pirzada, Rubina Ashraf, Sunita Marshall, actress Tobia Siddiqui, Asma Abbas, Hina Bayat, Sami Pasha, Wasim Abbas, Sohail Sameer, Junaid Khan and Mirza Zain Baig have also shown their exceptional acting prowess in the blockbuster show.







