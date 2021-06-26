Home > Entertainment Reason Mehwish Hayat turned down lead roles in Fanney Khan, Dedh Ishqiya? Web Desk | June 26, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Reason Mehwish Hayat turned down lead roles in Fanney Khan, Dedh Ishqiya?

Actor Mehwish Hayat has no regrets of turning down some big-budget Bollywood films.

Speaking with BBC Asian Network in, Mehwish revealed that she was offered lead roles in Fanney Khan(2018) and Dedh Ishqiya(2014) both of which she rejected. The characters were later played by Aishwarya Rai and Huma Qureshi respectively.

In her 2019 interview, Mehwish explicitly revealed the reasons for her choice.

"I think it is unfair because all our actors who have worked in Bollywood, are unfortunately, not given the kind of respect we deserve.”

She went on, “if you call an actor to play a part in a film and at the same time, you don’t let them attend its premiers or even allow them to promote their work… Nothing is more important than self-respect," said Mehwish