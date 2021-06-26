Home > Entertainment Nausheen Shah lauds PM Khans statement, says everyone should follow teachings of Quran Bakhtawar Ahmed | June 26, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Nausheen Shah lauds PM Khan’s statement, says everyone should follow teachings of Quran

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent statement on women’s clothing left the internet into divided opinions. During an interview with an American news website, Khan said that women wearing “very few clothes” will have an impact on men. “If a woman is wearing very few clothes it will have an impact on the man unless they are robots. It’s common sense,” he said.

While his remarks received flak on social media, many internet users and prominent personalities criticized the PM for victim blaming.

Amid the severe backlash on PM Khan’s remarks, renowned Pakistani TV actress and model Nausheen Shah, who often shares her opinions on trending issues in the media, has lauded the premiere's recent statement and shared that everyone should follow the teachings of Quran.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Pehli Si Mohabbat actress wrote, “Perda kerna humaray Islam mei hai aur is mei humari he behtari hai. [Islam teaches us to cover ourselves and indeed it is better for us].”

The Dugdugi actress added, “Kero ya na kero woh ap ki merzi [It is completely on you if you follows this or not]. I am not saying that men will be forgiven. No! Hesab tu dono ko he dena ho ga.[Everyone will be held accountable for it].”

Shah said that she is not judging anyone as this right only belongs to Allah. She added that this is being ordered by Him and we should follow that. Concluding her post, the actress wrote: “Imran Khan we are proud of you.”

Earlier this week, famed Pakistani writer Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar also lauded the PM Khan’s recent remarks. He said, “I salute PM Imran Khan over his statement. Those against him are basically against the teachings of Islam.”



