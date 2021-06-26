Home > Entertainment Fahad Sheikh sheds light on domestic violence in Pakistani society Sakina Mehdi | June 26, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Fahad Sheikh sheds light on domestic violence in Pakistani society

Pakistani actor Fahad Sheikh took to Instagram and highlighted growing issue of domestic abuse in our society with reference to his current TV serial.

Sheikh wrote, “In our society, domestic violence is considered a private matter, as it occurs in the family, and therefore not an appropriate focus for assessment, intervention or policy changes.”





He continued, “Women have to face discrimination and violence on a daily basis due to the made-up norms that Pakistani society embraces. According to an estimate, approximately 70 to 90% of Pakistani women are subjected to domestic violence.”

The Ghamandi actor concluded, “We need to stand up against domestic violence, gender discrimination and being okay with staying in a toxic relationship. And we need to do it NOW! Don't ever give up on your dreams as long as it excites you. Don't stay quite on any kind of violence.”