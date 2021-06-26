Home > Entertainment Iffat Omar, Ayesha Omar school troll over ageist remark Eesha Iftikhar | June 26, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Actress Iffat Omar and Ayesha Omar didn’t hold back from telling the troll off for leaving ageist comments under her pictures.

On Friday, Say It All with Iffat Omer host uploaded a photograph with famous Pakistani TV stars Bushra Ansari, Saba Hameed, Samina Ahmed, Ayesha Omar, Arjumand Rahim, and Angeline Malik at Angelina’s birthday bash. While their peers and fans left heartfelt comments under the picture, there were some Netizens that rolled their sleeves to troll them.



One of the trolls said, “Shaitan Buddyan (Evil grannies).”

Without missing a beat, Iffat clapped back at the troll and replied, “Obviously someone with no id and followers can’t utter shit like this.”

Bulbulay actress Ayesha Omar also schooled the troll with a lengthy comment in which she asked how getting is considered an insult in this part of the world. She wrote:

“Most humans will get ‘budha’ in their lives… it’s a natural human process. In fact, it’s a blessing to be alive and healthy in the latter part of your life,” she said.

Ayesha then asked some asked him rhetorical questions: “Aren’t your parents old, Mr Troll? Or your grandparents? Do you insult them for their age too?”

She also advised fans to lift each other up and respect people of all ages, genders, and sexual orientations.