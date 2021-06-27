Home > Entertainment Ali Zafars childhood ‘idol, his grandfather Mohammad Amin passes away Bakhtawar Ahmed | June 27, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Ali Zafar’s childhood ‘idol,’ his grandfather Mohammad Amin passes away

Famed Pakistani singer and actor Ali Zafar’s grandfather (Nana) Mohammad Amin passed away on Saturday.

The Teefa In Trouble star, who called his grandfather, his childhood idol, turned to Twitter and shared the sad news with the fans.

Sharing throwback photos with his Nana, the Jhoom singer tweeted, “My Nana, Mohammad Amin, who I was very close to & has always been my idol since childhood- a self made man, who taught us the importance of hard work, honesty, compassion and care for others passed away today.”

Zafar also paid rich tribute to his grandfather, saying “His life can’t be summed up in a few lines.” He also urged his millions of fans to pray for his Nana. “Plz pray for his soul.”