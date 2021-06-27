Home > Entertainment Ayeza Khan pays tribute to ‘living legend Mahira Khan on completing 10 years in showbiz Bakhtawar Ahmed | June 27, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Ayeza Khan pays tribute to ‘living legend’ Mahira Khan on completing 10 years in showbiz

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan took to her social media handle and paid rich tribute to one of the biggest and most popular Pakistani star Mahira Khan for completing marvelous 10 years in the showbiz industry.

Sharing a picture of Mahira on her Instagram account, the Chupke Chupke famed starlet showered praises on the country’s favorite Superstar, who has been ruling the entertainment industry with her back to back super hit films and blockbuster dramas.

On Saturday, the Mere Paas Ho Tum Ho star revealed that she would be portraying Mahira in one of her upcoming projects.

Ayeza penned a heartfelt tribute to the Raees star and wrote, “Can’t believe it’s been ten years for you, Mahira, and you’re still on top. That’s because you have entertained us on such a high level with your art, project after project. From your great films to your blockbuster dramas, you have made us all proud, representing us internationally and we are quite fortunate to have you.”

“For this reason, I wanted to pay my respect to you, in my upcoming project, portraying also you amongst some of the greatest legends,” Ayeza added.

Calling Mahira the ‘living legend’ celebrity of the industry, the Mehar Posh actress showered love on the actress and continued with, “To me, you are not only a friend but an idol, a living legend, who I have looked up to from the day we first met. Thank you for everything. Congratulations on all these years and I wish you all the best for the future. You are and will always be our heroine! All Love”

The Mohabbat Tum Se Nafrat Hai actress is set to play a TikToker in her upcoming drama serial Laa Pata, co-starring Ali Rehman Khan and Sarah Khan.

Ayeza took to her Instagram to announce that she will be paying a tribute to her contemporary by replicating her iconic, glam look and dance from the film Superstar.

Mahira is one of Pakistan's most talented and one of the highest-paid actresses. She started her career as a VJ in 2006. Her first screen debut was as a supporting actress in 2011 movie Bol, which was one of the highest-grossing Pakistani films of all time.

From hosting to acting, Mahira won hearts in no time. Her most famous drama is Humsafar, for which she got many awards. She has also worked in many hit projects as, Shehr-e-Zaat, Bin Roye, Sadqay Tumhary, Manto, Verna, Parey Hut Love, Superstar and many more.