Home > Entertainment Lets try and respect all ages, genders and all orientations, says Ayesha Omar Web Desk | June 27, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

'Let’s try and respect all ages, genders and all orientations,' says Ayesha Omar

Legendary Pakistani actresses came together Friday night to celebrate the birthday of Angeline Malik.

Actors including Bushra Ansari, Saba Hameed, Samina Ahmed, Ayesha Omar and Arjumand Rahim joined Malik to mark the actor's 46th birthday.

Iffat Omar later took to her Instagram the same day and added a photo of the group on the photo-sharing app.

"Fun night angelinemalikofficial birthday," she captioned alongside her photo.



While fans garnered the ladies with loved-up comments, one social media user went on to bash the actors.

"Shaitan buddiyan," he commented on the photo to which Iffat replied, "Obviously, someone with no identity and followers can’t utter shit like this."







Actor Ayesha Omar, who is an avid social media user, also went on to reply to the troll.

"But most humans will get ‘budha’ in their lives, if Allah wills and they reach the age. It’s a natural human process. In fact, it’s a blessing to be alive and healthy in the latter part of your life," said Ayesha.

She went on to ask, “Why do people use age as an insult or in a derogatory way? Aren’t your parents old, Mr Troll, or your grandparents? Do you insult them for their age too? Points to ponder…” she continued.

“Let’s try and respect all ages, genders and all orientations. Not to forget, all religions and cultures. You will receive what you give out!”