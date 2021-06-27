Home > Entertainment ‘Hai main mar javaan, says Shabana Azmi praising Sajal Alys glam looks Bakhtawar Ahmed | June 27, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

‘Hai main mar javaan,’ says Shabana Azmi praising Sajal Aly’s glam looks

Leading Pakistani actress and model Sajal Aly has won over the hearts of her millions of fans across the globe with her stellar acting and glam stunning looks.

The Yeh Dil Mera actress, who holds immense popularity on social media platforms, has left her fans stunned with her latest photoshoot.

The starlet shared stunning shots on her Instagram in which, she donned the traditional look with kohled eyes and traditional jewelry.





Aly’s elegant look left Bollywood veteran actress Shabana Azmi in awe with her beauty after she posted her dazzling photos on social media.





Azmi couldn't stop gushing over the Alif actress’s elegant beauty as she expressed her love for her saying, “Hai main mar javaan!!!”





Commenting on another post, Azmi praised Aly and called her "Haseena (Beautiful).”

The Yaqeen Ka Safar actress has not only won the hearts of many Pakistanis but has also received immense love from across the border.

She made her Bollywood debut in the movie Mom with Sri Devi and Adnan Siddique as co-stars.