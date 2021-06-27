Home > Entertainment Feroze Khan lashes out at user for criticizing PM Imran Sakina Mehdi | June 27, 2021 Share

Pakistani actor Feroze Khan took to Twitter and defended Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

The actor recently offered a job to Abdul Malik who is an aeronautical engineer and was selling watermelon juice.

A user posted the Khaani actor’s photo with Malik and criticized PM Imran’s government. He wrote, “Pakistan’s Two Major Departments: Doctors and Engineers-Unemployed. I have not seen corruption like in Khan Sahib’s time – PMC has a lawyer, industry has ‘them’.”

He added that the engineer couldn’t find a job and had to sell juice.

The 30-year-old actor responded to user’s tweet and stated, “you know what’s the most cracking bit tho? He wasn’t as hopeless as you are sitting there! He had his eyes on the prize and that’s all it takes.”

Feroze further added, “Khan sahib is fixing the damage that has been done in years. Hold your horses doc.”