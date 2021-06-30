When Aisha Khan called Feroze Khan an 'attention seeker'

Pakistani actress Aisha Khan slammed rumors of wanting publicity through cheap means when a photo of her with co-star Feroze Khan went viral on the internet.

The Man Mayal diva appeared as a guest on Tonite with HSY in 2017 with Azfar Rehman when the host asked her about the controversial picture and the backlash it received in 2016.

Aisha, who is known to be bold in showbiz said she couldn’t really care less about the backlash because trolls who are blowing things out of proportion don’t even know the context.

“Giving explanations mean that you are guilty, I’m not, I really do not care what people think except for the people who are close to me,” she told HSY at the time.

When the fashion designer discussed how good publicity and bad publicity is still publicity at the end of the day, the star responded and said she’s been in the industry for 16 years, which means she doesn’t need to pull stunts to get any added publicity or fame.

But Aisha did suggest that the other person involved in the ordeal might be the one looking to make headlines.

Aisha also suggested that while she doesn’t have a PR manager, there’s is a reason the pictures went viral because Feroze has a PR manager.

However, Feroze took to his Instagram to make a video to address the backlash and told the trolls to back off.