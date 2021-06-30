Home > Entertainment Anil Kapoor showers Hina Dilpazeer with praise over diverse acting skill Eesha Iftikhar | June 30, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Hina Dilpazeer’s fandom knows no boundaries.

Her diverse roles as an actor raning from Bulbulay to Quddusi Sahab Ki Bewah, has collected a vast number of fans.

One of her fan happens to be Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor.

Anil said a few years ago that Pakistan is full of talent, and if provided with the right platforms then no performances, art or talent can compete with the Pakistani artists, singers, musicians, actors and actresses.

While admiring the talent pool of Pakistan, the Welcome actor revealed that he has been following the work of Hina and said that he is a huge fan of her.

Anil also called Hina, the “art diva.”

The veteran actor further shared that he considers Hina as an inspiration and encourages his students at the academy to learn and get motivated from her work.

Hina’s diverse characters have led Anil to believe that his students can also pick up the art of doing versatile roles of different modes.

The 64-year-old actor also shared that he has been planning to pay a visit to Pakistan for a long time and whenever he will get the chance to do so, he will definitely go to Karachi and Lahore.