Alia Bhatt's 'most memorable moment of 2019' includes beau Ranbir Kapoor

Web Desk | July 01, 2021

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt once touched on one of the most memorable moments of 2019.

The actor conducted an Ask Me Anything session on her YouTube channel where a fan asked her what was her most memorable day from the year.

"What was your memorable day of 2019?” posted a fan.

Ali Bhatt, who was making rounds around her new relationship with Ranbir Kapoor back in the days said, “Well, there have been quite a few memorable days. But I think for me, the most special moment was when I received my Filmfare award and also Ranbir had just received his Filmfare Award," Alia recalled.

"There was a moment of us on stage and pictures were clicking, that was the most memorable moment. I kind of imagined it in my head and it came true," she smiled.

