Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt once touched on one of the most memorable moments of 2019.
The actor conducted an Ask Me Anything session on her YouTube channel where a fan asked her what was her most memorable day from the year.
"What was your memorable day of 2019?” posted a fan.
Ali Bhatt, who was making rounds around her new relationship with Ranbir Kapoor back in the days said, “Well, there have been quite a few memorable days. But I think for me, the most special moment was when I received my Filmfare award and also Ranbir had just received his Filmfare Award," Alia recalled.
"There was a moment of us on stage and pictures were clicking, that was the most memorable moment. I kind of imagined it in my head and it came true," she smiled.
