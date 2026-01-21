'O’Romeo' director reacts to Nana Patekar's fiery move during major event 

Nana Patekar has reportedly lost his cool during the trailer launch of his film, O'Romeo.
While attending the trailer launch event of his new action-crime movie, the director of the movie, Vishal Bharadwaj, addressed Nana Patekar's fiery remarks at the major event.
Before arriving, the entire cast of O'Romeo, which also includes Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimiri and others, joined the veteran Indian actor, who left the venue.
According to The Indian Express, Nana walked out of the live event as his entire team showed unprofessional behaviour by arriving late at the event.
However, while addressing the situation, Vishal told the media representatives, "Nana has left the event, yet I would like to speak about him. Nana is like the naughtiest child in a classroom — the kid who bullies people and also entertains the most."
"I have known Nana for 27 years, but this is the first time we have worked together. If he had been here, it would have been great. But because we made him wait for an hour, he stood up in his signature style and left the event. We didn’t feel bad about it because we know this is what makes Nana, Nana Patekar," the Haider director added.
As of now, Nana Patekar has not made comments on Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's punctuality.
For those unaware, O'Romeo is slated to be released in theatres on February 13th, 2026.