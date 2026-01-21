Trending
  • By Fatima Hassan
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

'O’Romeo' director reacts to Nana Patekar's fiery move during major event

Nana Patekar's new film, O'Romeo, is scheduled to be release in cinemas in February this year

  • By Fatima Hassan
O’Romeo director reacts to Nana Patekars fiery move during major event
'O’Romeo' director reacts to Nana Patekar's fiery move during major event 

Nana Patekar has reportedly lost his cool during the trailer launch of his film, O'Romeo.

While attending the trailer launch event of his new action-crime movie, the director of the movie, Vishal Bharadwaj, addressed Nana Patekar's fiery remarks at the major event.

Before arriving, the entire cast of O'Romeo, which also includes Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimiri and others, joined the veteran Indian actor, who left the venue. 

According to The Indian Express, Nana walked out of the live event as his entire team showed unprofessional behaviour by arriving late at the event. 

However, while addressing the situation, Vishal told the media representatives, "Nana has left the event, yet I would like to speak about him. Nana is like the naughtiest child in a classroom — the kid who bullies people and also entertains the most."

"I have known Nana for 27 years, but this is the first time we have worked together. If he had been here, it would have been great. But because we made him wait for an hour, he stood up in his signature style and left the event. We didn’t feel bad about it because we know this is what makes Nana, Nana Patekar," the Haider director added.

As of now, Nana Patekar has not made comments on Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's punctuality. 

For those unaware, O'Romeo is slated to be released in theatres on February 13th, 2026.   

Nora Fatehi slams AFCON final chaos as ‘unethical’ and 'diabolical'
Nora Fatehi slams AFCON final chaos as ‘unethical’ and 'diabolical'
Hania Amir finally speaks out about Asim Azhar marriage speculations
Hania Amir finally speaks out about Asim Azhar marriage speculations
Turkish star faces backlash after meeting Shah Rukh Khan in major event
Turkish star faces backlash after meeting Shah Rukh Khan in major event
Zakir Khan shocks with major career announcement: ‘I’m going’
Zakir Khan shocks with major career announcement: ‘I’m going’
Rani Mukerji makes explosive claim on women’s safety before 'Mardaani' release
Rani Mukerji makes explosive claim on women’s safety before 'Mardaani' release
Sarwat Gilani encourages resilience to victims after tragic Karachi incident
Sarwat Gilani encourages resilience to victims after tragic Karachi incident
Varun Dhawan fires back at trolls criticizing 'Border 2' trailer
Varun Dhawan fires back at trolls criticizing 'Border 2' trailer
Saboor Ali posts mesmerizing glimpses from Sajal Ali’s birthday celebrations
Saboor Ali posts mesmerizing glimpses from Sajal Ali’s birthday celebrations
Vicky Kaushal bags major role in 'Dhurandhar 2’? Insider spills beans
Vicky Kaushal bags major role in 'Dhurandhar 2’? Insider spills beans
Ayeza Khan gets emotional over Gul Plaza tragedy: ‘Such sorrow’
Ayeza Khan gets emotional over Gul Plaza tragedy: ‘Such sorrow’
Priyanka Chopra walks down memory lane with viral 2016 throwback trend
Priyanka Chopra walks down memory lane with viral 2016 throwback trend
Madhu Chopra reveals how Priyanka’s success impacted son Siddhart
Madhu Chopra reveals how Priyanka’s success impacted son Siddhart

Popular News

'O’Romeo' director reacts to Nana Patekar's fiery move during major event

'O’Romeo' director reacts to Nana Patekar's fiery move during major event
an hour ago
Nora Fatehi slams AFCON final chaos as ‘unethical’ and 'diabolical'

Nora Fatehi slams AFCON final chaos as ‘unethical’ and 'diabolical'
2 hours ago
Channing Tatum to sizzle stage with his debut gig 'Magic Mike Live' in NYC

Channing Tatum to sizzle stage with his debut gig 'Magic Mike Live' in NYC
2 hours ago