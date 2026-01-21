Sports
  • By Hania Jamil
Make us preferred on Google
Sports

Novak Djokovic reacts to bizarre question at Australian Open: 'What is wrong with you?'

The 24-time Grand Slam champion was asked to answer a shocking question at the Australian Open 2026

  • By Hania Jamil
Novak Djokovic reacts to bizarre question at Australian Open: What is wrong with you?
Novak Djokovic reacts to bizarre question at Australian Open: 'What is wrong with you?'

Novak Djokovic is aiming for his 25th Grand Slam title, and before that he was forced to question the sanity of the Australian public in a surprising move.

The Serbian tennis player won the first round of the Australian Open and admitted that he might not have the stamina to have a long fight with players like Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

During his interview with Australian broadcaster Channel Nine, Djokovic was asked to guess what percentage of people did certain things.

One question that caught the tennis legend off guard was when he was asked, "What percentage of Australian dog owners would let their dog lick their ice cream?"

Djokovic was flabbergasted with the suggestion, noting, "What? Oh my god, I mean, this is...anything above 10 per cent will be ridiculous!"

When revealed the actual percentage was 19 per cent, the 38-year-old teased, "Australia, what's wrong with you?"

Other questions included, "What percentage of Australian parents would admit that they have an ugly baby?"

After his first-round win, Djokovic said, "I was very fortunate early on in my career to encounter some people that taught me and guided me to play the long shot in my career – not to burn out too quickly, take care of my body, of my mind and try to have as long a career as possible."

"I’m blessed to still be playing at this level. Another win tonight here is a dream come true," the 24-time Grand Slam champion noted.

Novak Djokovic expressed satisfaction with his first performance of the Australian Open, sharing that he is doing everything to nourish and recover his body even in the middle of the tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo statue set on fire in hometown, police make swift arrest
Cristiano Ronaldo statue set on fire in hometown, police make swift arrest
David Beckham breaks social media silence after Brooklyn’s explosive claims
David Beckham breaks social media silence after Brooklyn’s explosive claims
Emma Raducanu chooses self-compassion over criticism after Melbourne exit
Emma Raducanu chooses self-compassion over criticism after Melbourne exit
Naomi Osaka’s splashy fashion statement steals the show at Australian Open
Naomi Osaka’s splashy fashion statement steals the show at Australian Open
Aryna Sabalenka could face Emma Raducanu in Australian Open third round
Aryna Sabalenka could face Emma Raducanu in Australian Open third round
Cristiano Ronaldo set for big screen debut? Ex-Arsenal star hints at surprising move
Cristiano Ronaldo set for big screen debut? Ex-Arsenal star hints at surprising move
Bungie's Marathon confirmed to release on THIS date: Pricing, more
Bungie's Marathon confirmed to release on THIS date: Pricing, more
Seve Ballesteros life-sized bronze statue disappears in Spain
Seve Ballesteros life-sized bronze statue disappears in Spain
Beckham family drama heats up as David finally breaks silence on son’s scathing rants
Beckham family drama heats up as David finally breaks silence on son’s scathing rants
David Beckham stays silent in first public appearance after Brooklyn’s explosive rants
David Beckham stays silent in first public appearance after Brooklyn’s explosive rants
Djokovic jokes about ‘copyright’ with Alcaraz after Spaniard’s serve change
Djokovic jokes about ‘copyright’ with Alcaraz after Spaniard’s serve change
CFP National Championship: Pitbull lights up Indiana vs. Miami final
CFP National Championship: Pitbull lights up Indiana vs. Miami final

Popular News

Prince William confirms key visit after Prince Harry's explosive court statement

Prince William confirms key visit after Prince Harry's explosive court statement
20 minutes ago
Ozempic use before surgery may reduce knee replacement risks, study finds

Ozempic use before surgery may reduce knee replacement risks, study finds
2 hours ago
Novak Djokovic reacts to bizarre question at Australian Open: 'What is wrong with you?'

Novak Djokovic reacts to bizarre question at Australian Open: 'What is wrong with you?'
2 hours ago