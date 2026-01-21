Novak Djokovic reacts to bizarre question at Australian Open: 'What is wrong with you?'

Novak Djokovic is aiming for his 25th Grand Slam title, and before that he was forced to question the sanity of the Australian public in a surprising move.
The Serbian tennis player won the first round of the Australian Open and admitted that he might not have the stamina to have a long fight with players like Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.
During his interview with Australian broadcaster Channel Nine, Djokovic was asked to guess what percentage of people did certain things.
One question that caught the tennis legend off guard was when he was asked, "What percentage of Australian dog owners would let their dog lick their ice cream?"
Djokovic was flabbergasted with the suggestion, noting, "What? Oh my god, I mean, this is...anything above 10 per cent will be ridiculous!"
When revealed the actual percentage was 19 per cent, the 38-year-old teased, "Australia, what's wrong with you?"
Other questions included, "What percentage of Australian parents would admit that they have an ugly baby?"
After his first-round win, Djokovic said, "I was very fortunate early on in my career to encounter some people that taught me and guided me to play the long shot in my career – not to burn out too quickly, take care of my body, of my mind and try to have as long a career as possible."
"I’m blessed to still be playing at this level. Another win tonight here is a dream come true," the 24-time Grand Slam champion noted.
Novak Djokovic expressed satisfaction with his first performance of the Australian Open, sharing that he is doing everything to nourish and recover his body even in the middle of the tournament.