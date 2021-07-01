Home > Entertainment Zara Noor Abbas raises concerns on treatment pregnant women face in professional world Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 01, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Leading Pakistani actress and model Zara Noor Abbas took to her Instagram stories to connect with her fans and followers in a Q&A session. While fans flooded her post with questions about her acting experience and projects she will be working on, the Zebaish starlet raised a important concern about pregnant women being treated in the corporate world.

While some fans also questioned society’s double standards, others expressed strong sentiment that a woman requires complete rest while expecting, and thus should not work at all.

Making the session more interactive, the Ehd-e-Wafa famed actress asked, “Quick question! Why are working women asked to take steps back when they announce pregnancy in the corporate/work world and why are men never questioned for their credibility or their enthusiasm about work when they plan a family?”

Responding to a question, Zara said, “I would disagree, women are not always belittled but they are repeatedly questioned for their choices in life. Why is that question not standard for men in the corporate worlds?”

She also added that men and women are not equal as women can give birth to a human but men can’t do that. Addressing the misconceptions about working women, the actress asked the follower if they knew that Hollywood star Gal Gadot was pregnant while filming Wonder Woman.

