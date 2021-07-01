Home > Entertainment Ayeza Khan looks ravishing in the latest floral inspired look Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 01, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Ayeza Khan looks ravishing in the latest floral inspired look

Pakistani superstar Ayeza Khan has been ruling over the TV screens with her stellar acting performances in hit drama serials.

The Chupke Chupke starlet is among the most followed celebrity on social media as well, including the top networking platforms, Instagram and TikTok.

Recently, the Mehar Posh actress awestruck her fans and followers with her elegant and jaw-dropping pictures from latest fashion shoot.

Donning the floral themed eastern attires, Ayeza slayed the look as she posed for the camera. Effortlessly donning the look, she kept her hair tied in a bun with red lips added much to her flawless appearance.

