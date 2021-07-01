Home > Entertainment Mani reveals Hira once slapped a friend for calling Mani a 'comedian’ Eesha Iftikhar | July 01, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Salman Saqib, known by his nickname Mani, revealed a secret about his wife Hira Mani during a segment on the Ahsan Khan’s Show. The host asked Mani to unveil a secret about his spouse that no one knows about. Mani took the challenge and shared that Hira once slapped her friend, who was making fun of him.

Delving deeper into the details, Mani explained that the incident happened 9 years ago when Hira and her friend were going in a car, when her comrade called Mani a “comedian.” The Chupke Chupke actor detailed that it was late at night when Hira made the driver pull the car to a side and slapped her friend and told her to get out.

Mani further recounted while laughing along with his embarrassed and red-in-face wife, “My driver called me and told me that madam has gone insane, and this incident happened about nine years ago. I asked him what happened and he said I don’t know the reason but they are fighting. I told him that whatever happens, please drop her at her home.”

The secret spill made the host Ahsan go into a fit of laughter.