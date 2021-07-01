Home > Entertainment Sidra Batool says she regrets turning down Datto’s character in 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns’ Eesha Iftikhar | July 01, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Actress Sidra Batool has received a wide acclamation and accolades for her performance in Hum TV’s Ishq Humari Galliyon Mein in 2014. During a conversation with a leading daily, Sidra shared that she received lots of offers from mainstream directors for leading roles in A-list Bollywood movies after her Pakistani dramas were run on Indian channels.

The Umeed diva divulged that she is disappointed in herself for turning down the character of Datto in Anand L Rai’s Tanu Weds Manu Returns, which also starred R Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut. Sidra revealed that in order to be part of the movie, she had to take three language courses as well as physical training.

There were other factors too that made her turn down the role. Sidra shared her mother was not in favor of her working in Bollywood. She was eventually replaced by Kangana Ranaut to play the role and the film went on to win several national awards.

Sidra shared that the whole ordeal makes her so upset that she has made a pact with her mother to allow her to work in Bollywood if the sequel for the movie ever comes into making.