HSY, Resham Khan gear up for powerful dance performance in upcoming awards

Resham Khan and HSY are all set to deliver a lit dance performance in an upcoming award show, as they were spotted rehearsing on the sets.



HSY, known as Hassan Sheheryar Yaseen, is one of the most-renowned fashion designers in Pakistan, a TV host and an actor.

His clout in the fashion arena can be judged by the fact that any fashion show or award show being held today would be incomplete without his presence.

On the other hand, Resham is one of the highest-paid actresses of the industry. Her long and illustrious career has made her an icon of the Pakistani drama/ film industry, since the start of her career, in the 1990’s.

She is known for her beauty and stellar performance in many different roles, for which she was given a National Award.

The duo will be pairing up for a dance performance at the 5th Kashmir Hum style Awards, soon to be slated to air on HumTV.

The pair shared behind the scene glimpses from their rehearsals on their personal Instagram pages.