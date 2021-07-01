Home > Bollywood Payal Ghosh steps back from twitter as troll’s damage mental peace Zainab Nasir | July 01, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Actress Payal Ghosh announced that she would be taking a break from the platform Twitter as it brought negativity into her life.



Payal was using twitter to aid people during the pandemic but all the hate and trolling urged her to step back from such toxicity.

In a chat with Hindustan Times, Payal said, “I just want to avoid all the negativity. I have been on and off Twitter in the last month, and I am in a much happy zone.”

She added, “I just don’t want these negative vibes. It made my life hell. There is so much bad vibes. After I started ignoring Twitter, I felt so good.”

Payal plays a vital part in politics. She admitted, “I look at myself less of a politician and more as a social worker. But, people always want to create a negativity about my political allegiance. There is difference of opinion and sometimes that takes such an ugly turn that it become out of control. People bring communal and political angles in their comments about me. I felt that it was too much. As a politician, we get so much hatred for nothing.”

Ghosh concluded, “Different groups will attack you and you can’t do anything. There too much of mental pressure. Even if I don’t deactivate my account, I will not be active for sure. I want a detox.”