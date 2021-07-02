Home > Entertainment Sajal Aly gushes on Saboor Aly's new photo: Take a look Web Desk | July 02, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Sajal Aly gushes on Saboor Aly's new photo: Take a look

Celebrity sisters Sajal and Saboor Aly are engaging in a loved-up Instagram conversation and fans cannot keep calm.

On Wednesday, the Teri Chah Mein actor took to her photo-sharing app and shared an adorable photo of herself sitting by the window in a black and white printed outfit.

"Perky perks and peace within," captioned Saboor alongside her her photo.





Friends from the fraternity, including sister Sajal Aly were quick to shower praises on the diva's new snap.

"Pretty," she commented with multiple heart emoticons.

Saboor then engaged in a light banter with a quirky comment.

"Jou baat ha," Saboor quipped:

Take a look:



